Gostner and Simoncic triumph in Coppa Shell Qualifying

Imola 04 luglio 2020

The first round of the Ferrari Challenge in progress at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit at Imola witnessed an exciting and hard-fought qualifying session. Thomas Gostner of CDP - MP Racing prevailed in the end with a convincing time of 1:45.607, ahead of Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Roger Grouwels (Kroymans Automotive). The latter managed, at the last gasp, to beat Ernst Kirchmayer by seven-thousandths of a second in a tight fight for third place on the grid. The Trofeo Pirelli AM qualifying session saw Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) set a time of 1:47.203 ahead of “Alex Fox” (Formula Racing) and Dusan Palcr (Scuderia Praha). The half-hour session finished with just two-tenths of a second between the three drivers, showing how fierce the fight for pole position had been. Giuseppe Ramelli, who set some excellent times in the test sessions, had to stay in the pits due to an off-track during the morning's free practice. He will thus start from the last position on the grid.