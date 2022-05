Misano 27 settembre 2020

Having broken the ice with a first pole position in the Ferrari Challenge, Michelle Gatting repeated the feat and will start from top spot on the grid in Race-2. The Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx driver again got the trajectories right along the Misano track, beating the new champion Emanuele Maria Tabacchi by three-tenths of a second. She will share the front row with her compatriot Frederik Paulsen, who won pole in the Am. Let's hear Michelle’s post-qualifying comments.