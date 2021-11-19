Gatting becomes first woman to win Trofeo Pirelli

Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) made Ferrari Challenge history on day one of the 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello by becoming the first woman to win the Trofeo Pirelli. Victory in Race-1 went to young Finn Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), while in the Coppa Shell, Challenge North America driver Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) was first under the chequered flag.

Europe. The European series celebrated its second winner of the season at Mugello. After the Coppa Shell AM title decided at Spa, Michelle Gatting took her turn, capping an extraordinary season. Her two victories and another seven podiums, in addition to four four pole positions and three fastest laps, confirm the Danish champion’s great consistency and see her name inscribed in the Trofeo Pirelli’s roll of honour. On Gatting’s great day, Luka Nurmi triumphed by taking pole position and the race. Thirty exciting minutes saw him defend top-spot down to the chequered flag. He was joined on the podium by Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa), who gave up the chase for the top of the standings, and Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing).



It is still all to play for in the AM class, with Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) closing in on leader Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid – MST Team), thanks to a pole position and race win, which presages another thrilling day.

The Coppa Shell is also finely balanced, with Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) trying to stretch his lead over his rival James Weiland (Rossocorsa) with pole and class victory ahead of Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and his American opponent.

Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) took an outstanding win in the AM class to extend his lead over his immediate rivals for second place.

North America. While Cooper Macneil (Ferrari of Westlake) continued his triumphant march in the Trofeo Pirelli, which has already brought him the 2021 title, the two AM classes saw two other drivers take the limelight. Christian Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) made the most of this morning’s pole position in the AM-1. Similarly, Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) extended his lead in the AM-2 with victory after a thrilling battle with his direct rival in the overall standings, Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills).

Todd Coleman was one of the day’s stars. After setting the fastest time in qualifying, he beat all the Coppa Shell drivers to secure a comfortable overall win. In the AM class, a brilliant John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) extended his streak of victories and valuable results, putting a serious claim on the series, ahead of his closest rival in the standings, Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) and Brett Jacobson (Ferrari of Houston).

APAC. The Mugello circuit was also the venue for the first round of the APAC series, with Jae Sung Park (Forza Motor Korea) and Kirk Baerwaldt (Blackbird Concessionaries) claiming victories in the AM class.

Programme. The second day of Ferrari Challenge races will see the same programme, with qualifying for the Coppa Shell at 9am and the Trofeo Pirelli at 10.25pm. The races that will award the last titles before the Finali Mondiali start at 12.45pm (Coppa Shell) and 2.35pm (Trofeo Pirelli).