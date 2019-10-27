Gala award ceremony for Ferrari Challenge winners

Mugello 27 ottobre 2019

The award ceremony for the winners of the three international series of the Ferrari Challenge took place on Saturday evening after the new champions had been decided during the seventh round of the season at Mugello. The winners of the Challenge Europe, North America and Asia Pacific received their awards in the Le Mans Experience, an exhibition area dedicated to the cars that helped create the legend of the Prancing Horse by winning the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, and Antonello Coletta, Head of Attività Sportive GT, attended the ceremony. The Ferrari Challenge Europe winners were Louis Prette (Trofeo Pirelli), Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Trofeo Pirelli Am), Tani Hanna (Coppa Shell) and Henrik Jansen (Coppa Shell Am); the Ferrari Challenge North America celebrated the victories of Cooper MacNeil (Trofeo Pirelli), Neil Gehani (Trofeo Pirelli Am), Mark Issa (Coppa Shell), Brad Horstmann (Coppa Shell Am) and Lisa Clark (Ladies Cup); the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific saw wins for Philippe Prette (Trofeo Pirelli AM), Makoto Fujiwara (Coppa Shell) and Andrew Moon (Coppa Shell AM). The event also included the presentation of the latest additions to Maranello's race car range, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 and the 488 Challenge Evo, which will be on track around the world in next year's GT championships and one-make series. The evening concluded with a dinner held in the exhibition hall, during which the great Ferrari family got to celebrate another excellent result with the live screening of the qualifying session for the Mexican Grand Prix, in which the drivers of Maranello's cars took first and second position.