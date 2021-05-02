Full house for Gatting

A perfect weekend for Michelle Gatting who comes home from Austria with a full haul of points. The Danish driver collected the maximum possible score: two wins, two pole positions and two fastest laps in the race. The results allow the Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx flag-bearer to consolidate her place at the top of the general standings, with a 22-point advantage over nearest rival John Wartique.

“John really surprised me in this second race because he got off to a fantastic start and immediately went on the attack to overtake me,” explained Michelle Gatting, fresh off the podium. “I’ve learnt how to deal with this kind of situation intelligently, because if you overdo it at the beginning, you pay the consequences later. I kept my calm, taking it one lap at a time and this method paid off in the end.”

