16 luglio 2018

Goodwood, 16 July 2018 – Ferrari’s incredible line-up at the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed included four models which were making their UK dynamic debut at the event. The FXX K EVO, the 812 Superfast, the Ferrari 488 Pista, and the Portofino, all took part in the ever-popular Supercar Run. The FXX K EVO, the FXX and the 599XX were all driven by Ferrari’s GT drivers, Davide Rigon, Olivier Beretta, and 2017 World Endurance Champion, Alessandro Pier Guidi. The 488 GTE. Alessandro’s WEC team-mate, James Calado was competing in the 488 GTE, which was also celebrated by the debut of the 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari – a unique Tailor Made specification which is exclusively designed for Ferrari owners taking part in the Ferrari Challenge series and in all the GT series in the world. The #52 488 GTE driven at Le Mans by Toni Vilander, Antonio Giovinazzi and Pipo Derani, was accompanied by a Ferrari 488 Challenge which provided a preview of what clients can expect from the dedicated UK Ferrari Challenge series which is under consideration for launch in 2019. All levels of motorsport. Ferrari is actually the only manufacturer which offers such a wide range of racing cars for clients at all levels of motorsport. Customers can compete in the Ferrari Challenge series with the 488 Challenge, or in the World Endurance Championship or other GT and Endurance racing series with either a 488 GTE or 488 GT3. And, in addition to the XX Programmes, Ferrari also offers clients the chance to drive a Scuderia Ferrari F1 car from the Prancing Horse’s illustrious back catalogue of single-seat racing cars, including the 2009 Ferrari F60 which was driven by Scuderia Ferrari Development Driver, Marc Gené at the event.