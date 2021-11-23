Nurmi and Brunsborg; the joy of two young world champions

It’s so true, it is essential to train and prepare, but you must have talent in your blood. And Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) has plenty to spare. He joined the Ferrari Challenge very young and immediately achieved his first extraordinary victories.

Today, at Mugello, he lifted the Trofeo Pirelli world title.

“It’s an indescribable feeling to hold this trophy in my hands. I have no words to describe my mood. I’m just super happy! I would like to thank everyone who has supported me in this adventure, all the partners and of course my family”.