First win of the season for Wohlwend

In the penultimate round of the 2020 season, Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) secured her first seasonal win in the Trofeo Pirelli. Her second place overall behind Frederik Paulsen gave her the class victory. Misano is one of her favourite circuits, and the driver from Liechtenstein can still play a leading role in the last two rounds at the Romagna track.

“I had some problems during the test days, but after changing the car we solved everything, and I am delighted with the result. I started from fifth position and managed to recover. After a few laps, I found myself right on the tail of Cooper McNeil. I decided to wait for the right moment, and after a few laps spent studying him, as soon as I saw the opportunity, I passed him on turn 1. I hope to continue like this, especially in view of the Finali Mondiali. I love this circuit and cherish so many memories of the races fought in 2018 with Ferrari. They are beautiful memories, but I hope to have better ones starting on Sunday night...”.