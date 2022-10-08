First spoils to Donno and Kirchmayr at Mugello. Barde seals Trofeo Pirelli Am title

Eliseo Donno (CDP – Best Lap) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) secured their first wins of the season at Mugello in the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell, respectively. The day also saw the award of the first title in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe 2022. Ange Barde’s (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes – IB FAST) ninth victory of the year mathematically sealed the Trofeo Pirelli Am 2022 title, his fifth trophy in the Prancing Horse one-make series. Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Herter Racing) triumphed in the Coppa Shell Am race.

The Scarperia circuit also hosted the third round of the Ferrari Challenge APAC, which featured wins for Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) in the Coppa Shell and Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) in the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. A ninth pole of the season for Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), achieved with a qualifying time of 1:49.732, was not enough to secure another win in her extraordinary season. The Frenchwoman was overtaken by excellent sprint starts from Eliseo Donno and the returning Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) before the red flag was shown following the accident involving Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), who fortunately emerged unscathed. When the race resumed, the young Apulian driver kept his lead to the chequered flag, while also setting the fastest lap time of 1:51.337. Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi – Courage) was runner-up, with Pin behind in third. Belgium’s John Wartique (FML - D2P) finished just off the podium, the only driver still contending for the title with the Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx woman.

Dutchman Nigel Schoonderwoerd (Scuderia FMA) and the returning Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) accompanied Barde on the podium in the Am class. Both turned in solid performances.