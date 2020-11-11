The rescheduled 2020 Finali Mondiali and 2021 calendar announced

Ferrari is pleased to announce that the 2020 Finali Mondiali, originally scheduled for 5-8th November, will now take place from 4-7th March 2021, once again at the Misano World Circuit. The Romagna track will host the seventh round of the European and North American series ahead of the long-awaited Finali Mondiali for Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell, which will see the top performers from the various Prancing Horse single-marque championships compete against one other.

2021. Today, the calendar dates for the Corse Clienti and Club Competizioni GT activities were also officially unveiled. Accordingly, the Maranello manufacturer has scheduled a programme of events for its customers on some of the planet’s most iconic yet demanding circuits, both for the Ferrari Challenge series as well as participants from the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes. For the latter, there will be a further exclusive opportunity to take to the track on the Nürburgring Nordschleife on 30th August. There will, likewise, be six dates for the participants of Club Competizioni GT, now in its third season.

Finals. The Mugello circuit will host the 2021 Finali Mondiali from 4 to 7 November, which returns to Tuscany after the 2019 event. The concluding act of the Attività Sportive GT season will feature the on-track presence of the full range of Prancing Horse race cars from all its programmes.