All Ferrari Challenge titles awarded, everything set for the Finali Mondiali

The second day of competition of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari has concluded at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The champions of the Ferrari Challenge continental series (Europe and North America) have been garlanded thanks to the Race 2 results of the final scheduled round of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell.

Trofeo Pirelli. Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) and Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) turned pole position into victory after a thrilling 30-minute rollercoaster. Neubauer romped to victory in the Trofeo Pirelli; behind, John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg), Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) and Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) staged a fine battle with overtaking and counter-manoeuvres right up until the final bend, rewarding the Belgian with second place and Wohlwend third. In the American series, Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) claimed the victory. An emotion-packed affair also in Trofeo Pirelli AM, with Danish driver Brunsborg fending off attacks from Matúš Vyboh (Scuderia Praha). On the third step of the podium was Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa), who grew throughout the race. Claude Senhoreti (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) took the victory in the North America series in AM class.

Coppa Shell. After holding off the assaults from Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) in the opening stages, Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) went on to claim the top honours ahead of Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo). The season’s dominant force, "Alex Fox", grabbed the win in AM class, followed by Willem Van Der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) and Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport), the latter producing an excellent comeback. In the Ferrari Challenge North America, Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italy) triumphed once again to become champion. Finally, a one-two for the women in AM class as Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) replicated the win ahead of Eileen Bildman (Ferrari of Long Island).

F1 Clienti. Hurtling around the Misano Adriatico circuit were the legendary Formula 1 F2007 and F2008 single-seaters, which back in the day were driven by Kimi Räikkönen and Felipe Massa in the Formula 1 World Championships, in which the drivers had claimed numerous honours including two Constructors’ Championship titles and one Drivers' title with the Finnish driver at the wheel.

XX Programme. As usual, there was plenty of on-track time dedicated to the extreme, specialized FXX, FXX K and FXX-K EVO models, the result of some of the most cutting edge technological research, reserved for those Ferraristi who wishes to combine racing experimentation with research into the purist, most crystalline driving sensations.

Club Competizioni GT. The World Circuit Marco Simoncelli opened its doors to the members of Club Competizioni GT, whose on-track experience is coupled with hospitality of the highest levels of comfort, as well as exclusive services. Under the auspices of the official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers, members were able to achieve the maximum out of their cars, which include some of the most successful GTs in Ferrari racing history.

Award ceremony. In the evening, for the first time in Prancing Horse history, a virtual Attività Sportive GT awards ceremony was held, honouring both the champions of the Ferrari Challenge series and the winners behind the wheel of Ferraris from the main national and international GTs championships. On stage, images of the drivers present on the track at Misano were linked up with those of other champions dotted around the globe.

Tomorrow's schedule. Everything is all set for the grand finale of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari. The long-awaited Finale Mondiale is scheduled for Sunday, featuring the Coppa Shell (09:20) and Trofeo Pirelli (11:20), ahead of the spectacular Ferrari Show which will conclude the event, set to get underway at 13:45. Races can be watched live on Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 1 (Channel 201) and will be broadcast via live streaming on live.ferrari.com with commentary in English.