First thrills and wins at Finali Mondiali

The first day of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari, being held at the Misano World Circuit, offered the results of Race 1 of the last round of the Europe and North America series of both the Trofeo Pirelli and the Coppa Shell.

Trofeo Pirelli. Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) and Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) won the Trofeo Pirelli and the Trofeo Pirelli Am, respectively, with two victories that came after consistent driving and a spectacular overtaking move by the Lichtenstein driver - in her first Ferrari Challenge win of the season - over Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari Westlake), the winner of the North American series. Paulsen, for his part, put in a strong performance to take first place overall under the chequered flag. Completing the podium in the Trofeo Pirelli Europe were John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg) and Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa), while in the Am category Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) and debutant Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) joined the newly crowned Danish champion. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am of the Challenge North America, Claude Senhoreti (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) came out on top.

Coppa Shell. Two clear victories following as many pole positions obtained in the morning by Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), who won over Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) after an intense battle and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo), and by "Boris Gideon" (Formula Racing) among the AMs, who beat Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) and the champion "Alex Fox" (SF Grand Est Mulhouse). Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) took the win for the American series, while in the Am series two women got the first and the second position, with Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) and Eileen Bildman (Ferrari of Long Island) ahead of Christopher Aitken (Ferrari of Houston).

F1 Clienti. As always, the adrenaline flowed for the exhibition of two of the Formula 1 single-seaters that wrote the recent history of the Prancing Horse in the top motorsport category: the F2007, which won the Drivers’ championship for Kimi Räikkönen and the Constructors’ crown for Scuderia Ferrari, and the F2008, which secured Maranello’s sixteenth team title.

XX Programmes. There were also test sessions for the FXX, FXX K and FXX-K EVO, the Prancing Horse’s experimental cars, which represent the crossover between extreme experimentation in the automotive and racing worlds.

Saturday’s programme. As per tradition at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, Saturday sees Race-2. The engines will roar into life at 9am with Trofeo Pirelli qualifying, followed at 11.05am by the Coppa Shell starting grid time trials. The races get going at 12.45pm and 3.20pm respectively. As usual, all events are available in live streaming on live.ferrari.com, while the races will also be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1.