Simoncic, great team victory

After a second and a third place finish, all that Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) needed was a win at the World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Misano. And it finally came at the weekend’s most important event, with the top spot in the Finale Mondiale in Coppa Shell AM class.

“I think the Baron Motorsport team deserved this world title because they have worked very professionally. We have certainly made a few mistakes, but everyone, from the drivers to the mechanics and the managers, have all done an excellent job ”.