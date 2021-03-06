Horstmann celebrates title

After Race-2, Brad Horstmann (Foreign of Beverly Hills) had one more reason to celebrate on the podium at Misano. As well as the track win, he also sealed the Ferrari Challenge North America – Coppa Shell title at the end of a hard-fought season. The US driver’s season rose to a crescendo, hitting the mark in the last five races.

“It couldn’t have been a better weekend. To win the final ranking, I needed one more point than my rival [Kevan Millstein, ed] and instead, I got the maximum: two poles, two fast laps in the race and two wins. I couldn’t have done more”.