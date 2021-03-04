Brunsborg to debut in Ferrari Challenge

Misano will also welcome some new faces, drivers who are taking their first steps in the Ferrari world. One of them is the young Dane Christian Brunsborg, who will appear in the colours of Formula Racing.

How did you prepare for this Misano debut?

“I only got my license last year, and I’ve been preparing as best as I can for this big event”.

Why did you decide to compete in the Ferrari Challenge?

“Last year, I took part in testing at the Paul Ricard circuit. It was my friend Frederik Paulsen who suggested I try this experience. He has already competed in several races and advised me to sign up for the 2021 Challenge season. I think it’s a good idea.”

From where does your passion for the Prancing Horse come?

“I think it’s my father’s ‘fault’. He passed on his great passion for Ferrari to me. He also had the chance to race in the Ferrari Challenge in 2010”.