05 novembre 2015

The Finali Mondiali will be at the famous speedway from 1 to 4 Dec. Scarperia, 6 Nov - Daytona International Speedway will host the 2016 World Finals from 1 to 4 Dec. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon at the World Finals, taking place at Mugello until Sunday. The event saw a cocktail of calendar presentations in the presence of the drivers from all three series of the world's most famous one-make championship. The hosts. The Daytona circuit was represented by a delegation of circuit president Joie Chitwood III, and former Formula 1 driver and winner of the Indianapolis 500, Eddie Cheever, who manages the development of the circuit's activities and is a long-term friend of Italy and Ferrari. Historic location. The Daytona track is one of the world's most legendary, the theatre of great battles and especially the 24 Hours, the joint most famous race on the planet along with Le Mans. Ferrari's clean sweep in 1967 makes it an unforgettable venue for the company, but Daytona is not simply part of Ferrari's past because for years now the American 24 Hours is tied to the first round of the Challenge North America. This video contains the whole calendar of the 2016 season of the Ferrari Challenge. Ferrari Challenge North America Round 1 – 28-30 January Daytona Round 2 – 8-10 April Sonoma Round 3 – 13-15 May Circuit of the Americas Round 4 – 10-12 June Montreal Round 5 – 23-24 September Lime Rock Round 6 – 4-6 November Homestead Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific Round 1 – 4-6 March Suzuka Round 2 – 14-16 April Abu Dhabi Round 3 – 10-12 June Shanghai Round 4 – 5-7 August Sepang Round 5 – 16-18 September Singapore Round 6 – 14-16 October Fuji Ferrari Challenge Europe 2016 Round 1 – 1-3 April Monza Round 2 – 30 April-1 May Mugello Round 3 – 17-19 June Le Mans Round 4 – 29-31 July Sochi Round 5 – 9-11 September Hockenheim Round 6 – 7-9 October Jerez de la Frontera