Altoè, Kirchmayr and Cheung on pole position for the Finali Mondiali

At the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, qualifying sessions for the Finali Mondiali races of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli – set to take place on Sunday morning – were conditioned by heavy downpours.

Securing pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli was the European series winner Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), who posted the fastest time on his penultimate lap, beating Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) by just 0.095 seconds. Starting from third will be Dylan Medler (The Collection), who yesterday claimed the North American series title and has participated in several rounds of the European series this year. Next to him on the grid will be Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), the fastest of the Trofeo Pirelli Am drivers.

In a Coppa Shell session frequently interrupted by red flags due to the heavy rain, the experienced Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing) came out on top. The Austrian, who was crowned world champion at the 2021 Finali Mondiali, will start from pole position on the grid, alongside John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham). On the second row will be two drivers from the North American series: Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) and Rey Acosta (The Collection), who won both races of the final round of the championship at the Romagna circuit.

The same race will also feature the drivers from the Trofeo Pirelli 488 class, with Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP – D&C Racing) setting the fastest lap.

The first of Sunday’s three races will be Coppa Shell Am, where Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) will start from pole position. Lining up alongside him will be Roland Hertner (Gohm Motorsport – Engstler), with Talal Shair (Scuderia Lebanon) and the European series champion Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) taking the second-row spots.

Giacomo Altoè received the Superpole Pirelli award from Marco Soana, Head of Commercial Motorsport at Pirelli.

Sunday, 20 October schedule. Tomorrow is the key day for the Finali Mondiali programme, with decisive races for the world championship title kicking off at 9.20 a.m. for Coppa Shell Am, 10.30 a.m. for Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488, and 11.40 a.m. for Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am.

Afterwards, there will be the Ferrari Show with a parade of 499Ps from the centre of Imola to the circuit (programme available at this link), followed by the on-track spectacle of the Maranello cars from 12.50 p.m.