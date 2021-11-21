Finali Mondiali 2021: show and thrills at Mugello

The 2021 Finali Mondiali offered spectacle and thrills, with Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) crowned world champion in the Trofeo Pirelli and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), in the Coppa Shell. An enthusiastic crowd of Scuderia Ferrari Clubs members and Ferrari employees was present at Mugello to watch the races. Finally, the traditional Ferrari Show featuring live excitement and live webcasts wrapped up proceedings with a track appearance of the new Ferrari Daytona SP3. The latest work of art from the Ferrari Icona Series was accompanied by three Prancing Horse cars and the GTs that starred in a great racing season.

Finale Mondiale Trofeo Pirelli. After becoming the youngest winner in the history of the Ferrari Challenge, Luka Nurmi also became its youngest world champion in the 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello, after a thrilling battle with Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) before an excited crowd. “It’s so exciting to hold this trophy in my hands”, said the Finn at the end of the race. “I have no words to describe my mood. I’m simply thrilled!”. There was also an intense battle for the bottom step of the podium, with Cooper Macneil (Ferrari of Westlake) successfully fending off the attacks of Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing).

The Am class world title went to another Formula Racing driver, Christian Brunsborg. The young Dane held off a comeback attempt by Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida), second under the chequered flag ahead of Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes - IB FAST).

Finale Mondiale Coppa Shell. After winning the Ferrari Challenge Europe Coppa Shell yesterday, Ernst Kirchmayr was crowned world champion in this category at the end of a thrilling last lap that saw the Austrian driver hold off his rivals’ attacks after the Safety Car had compacted the field. The Baron Motorsport driver was just a few tenths ahead of Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) and Manny Franco (Ferrari of Lake Forest), who surprised the experienced Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) by claiming the third step of the podium. “This is a great result”, commented Kirchmayr. “Yesterday we won the 2021 Coppa Shell Europe championship and today the Finali Mondiali title. I still can’t believe it, an incredible double”.

Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) is the Am champion. After moving into top spot, he comfortably held off the assaults of his rivals in the last exciting stages of the race. Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa) and Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile) accompanied the Dane on the podium.

Ferrari Show. Introduced by the flag bearers of Castel San Barnaba, symbolising Ferrari’s bond with the local area, the eagerly awaited show that concluded the Finali Mondiali, as per tradition, provided thrills and excitement. The Mugello public could admire the evolutions of the Formula 1 F60 and SF70-H single-seaters, driven by Giancarlo Fisichella, Andrea Bertolini and Olivier Beretta, and the 488 GTEs and 488 GT3 Evo 2020s, the stars of the WEC, GT World Challenge Europe and DTM to celebrate one of Ferrari’s most successful seasons in GT championships. The final part of the programme was met by enthusiastic applause, with the new Ferrari Daytona SP3, escorted by two ladies-in-waiting, the 330 P4 and a 412 P.

Awards. Saturday evening saw the awards ceremony for the European and North American Ferrari Challenge series winners, with the announcement of the venue for the 2022 Finali Mondiali, which will be held from 26 to 31 October at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. In a setting embellished by the display of the main cars that have written Ferrari history, the gala evening was a chance to celebrate the extraordinary sporting results of the 2021 season, starting with the WEC world titles the Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Spa triumphs. During the evening, alongside Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, speakers included Chairman John Elkann, Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna, Vice Chairman Piero Ferrari, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera, who introduced the much-admired new Daytona SP3 on stage.

Olympic medals. A delegation of Italian athletes who wowed the public at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics was present at Mugello on the final day of the 2021 Ferrari Mondiali: Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan, of the quartet that won the gold in the team pursuit in Japan; Manfredi Rizza, silver in the canoe in the K1 200 metres; Mauro Nespoli, silver in the archery; Stefano Oppo, bronze in the rowing in the lightweight pairs; Antonino Pizzolato, bronze in the weightlifting (81 kg) and Abraham De Jesus Conyedo Ruano, bronze in the wrestling (97 kg). Carlo Mornati, Coni General Secretary, also accompanied the team.

Museum. The Ferrari Museum in Maranello will host a dedicated exhibition from 22 December to allow all Ferrari fans and enthusiasts a live view of the 488 GTEs that won the FIA World Endurance Championship drivers’ and constructors’ titles.