Ferrari Show, a spectacular conclusion

The Ferrari Show was, like every year, a worthy conclusion to a thrilling Ferrari Finali Mondiali race weekend held at Misano. The exhibition opened with several laps from the range of Prancing Horse covered-wheel racing models, namely the 488 GTE and the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 which raced this year in the FIA WEC and GT World Challenge Europe series, as well as the two #51 and #52 488 GTEs set to compete in the world championship, in new livery to be unveiled on Friday.

At the wheels were a group of official Competizioni GT drivers, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessandro Pier Guidi. It then came the turn of the Formula 1 single-seaters with Davide Rigon, Andrea Bertolini, Giancarlo Fisichella and Olivier Beretta driving four F60s, letting rip with their roaring V8s over a series of thrilling fast laps. Next came the entrance of the 488 GT Modificata onto the track, due to take part in Club Competizioni GT events – a car built for sheer driving pleasure and one unimpeded by any championship regulatory limitations and thus able to really bring out the best of the 488 GTE and 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

The show concluded with a group photo of the official drivers from Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, Ferrari Challenge and the Competizioni GT teams with the cars lined up on the circuit.

