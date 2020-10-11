Final Poles for Ferrari Challenge in North America

The final qualifying session in North America for the 2020 season is in the books setting the grids for the final races at Sebring International Raceway. The rainshowers of yesterday abated and perfect sunny skies and warm, humid temperatures offered drivers warm but otherwise perfect conditions to maximize their Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) continued his perfect pole position streak in the final qualifying session in North America with another pole at Sebring International Raceway with a 2:03.821, besting yesterday's winner Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) by 1.7 seconds to the top spot. Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) claimed the third spot with a 2:06.215.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) took his second consecutive pole position, clearly revelling in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo's balance over the bumps of Sebring. His time of a 2:06.581 claimed the top spot in class by less than two tenths as yesterday's winner Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) claimed the second spot on the grid. The two were in a class of their own as Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) was seven tenths of a second behind with a 2:07.440, though he was very closely matched to his nearest championship competitor, Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) who was only three tenths further back.

Coppa Shell. Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari) took a last gasp pole with a 2:07.342 on the final flying lap of the session, leapfrogging Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) who had been comfortably leading the field for most of the session. Jim's time of 2:07.758 was still good for second, leading yesterday's winner Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) who ended up in third.

Coppa Shell AM. Championship leader Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) did himself lots of favors for his championship aspirations by claiming pole for the Sunday race at Sebring International with a 2:07.890. He was the class of the field beating Charles Whittall (Ferrari of Central Florida) and yesterday's winner, Chris Aitken (Ferrari of Houston).

Schedule. The final round of racing action for Ferrari Challenge will kick off at 1:00PM (all times in ET) and all of the action will be carried live on live.ferrari.com.