Ferraris put on a show at Motor Valley Fest

The entire Prancing Horse racing world will provide the highlight of the Motor Valley Fest on Saturday, May 18, in the evocative and unusual setting of the NoviSad park in Modena. The festival is conceived around the 'Terra dei motori', celebrating the perfect union between the local area’s passion for engines, innovation, culture, identity and food and wine.

Challenges first. The programme kicks off at 2 pm with an exhibition of 488 Challenges, the stars of the world’s most famous one-make competition, now in its 27th edition. The cars will bear a livery that pays homage to the three continental series in which they race: Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

XX Programmes show. The extraordinary cars of the XX Programmes will take their turn at 2:30 pm. The NoviSad park will offer close up views of these evolutions of the FXX Evo, the 599XX Evo and the FXX-K Evo. These real technological laboratories are developed with the help of a select group of customer-testers. The exceptional V12 engine with Hy-Kers, capable of delivering over 1060 hp powers the FXX-K Evo, the latest addition to the programme. Derived from the racing world and applying specific content for track use, the cars of Corse Clienti’s special programme are not approved for the public road and are only expected to compete in events created explicitly for them.

Kings of GT. The third block of exhibitions at 3 pm will be dedicated to the endurance world and, in particular, to the extraordinary 488 GTE and 488 GT3 of Competizioni GT. The former is the car in which the Prancing Horse and drivers James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi are defending their title in the FIA World Endurance Championship, better known as the WEC. The man from Tortona, in particular, will be one of the three drivers present for the exhibition and will take the wheel of the 488 GTE. The latter is the 488 GT3, a real benchmark in the GT world. It is of the most successful Ferraris in history, having won almost 50% of the races in which it has taken part, collecting over 45 titles in national and international series. The livery of the 488 GT3 bears the name 'Club Competizioni GT', a new Prancing Horse initiative to return to the track the most beautiful Ferrari racing cars of the last 30 years. Spectators can also watch a pit stop, to appreciate the great precision of Ferrari mechanics. The 488 GT3 will be in the hands of Davide Rigon, a driver who alternates GT races with the role of driver in the Scuderia Ferrari simulator.

Formula 1 and pit stops. In a glorious Red crescendo, Scuderia Ferrari will also close the first round of activities with its exhibition at 3:25 pm. Andrea Bertolini from Sassuolo will drive the F60, whose name celebrated the 60th entry of the Scuderia in all 60 editions of the Formula 1 World Championship since 1950. Bertolini is one of the most successful GT championship drivers, with a past as an official Scuderia test driver. He and the most famous mechanics in the world will perform some exciting pit stops.

Rigon for the encore. After a break, the performances will resume with the same pattern and stars. The 488 Challenges will start at 5:05 pm before the fantastic cars of the XX Programmes roar back into action at 5.35 pm. The 488 GTE and 488 GT3 will perform and make pit stops at 6 pm, before the grand finale with Davide Rigon at the wheel of the F60, the first Prancing Horse car equipped with an energy recovery system, once again ready to put on a show for the public from 6.30 pm.