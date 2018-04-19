19 aprile 2018

Maranello, 19 April 2018 - The Motor Legend Festival kicks off on Friday at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola. The festival aims to offer full immersion in the world of two and four-wheeled sports competitions, celebrating the champions of yesterday and today through some of the most iconic vehicles in the history of motorsport. The event programme will be enriched by F1 Clienti and XX Programmes, two of Ferrari Corse Clienti's most exclusive activities. Horsepower and technology. Only a very few cars of the XX Programmes are produced and they are all created exclusively for track use. At Imola there will be three FXXs, the progenitor car of this activity, twelve 599XX and 599XX Evos, front engine cars equipped with very sophisticated technology, and nine FXX Ks. The FXX K was presented at the Finali Mondiali 2014 in Abu Dhabi and since 2015 has been used on track by special customer-testers assisted by professional technicians and drivers to help them perfect their driving style and obtain the most out of their cars. Among the FXX Ks there will be one equipped with the new Evo kit, presented at the Mugello Finali Mondiali last November. This is an aerodynamic kit that increases the aerodynamic load and allow for even more extreme performance from the over 1000 hp delivered by the 6-litre V12 engine and the Hy-Kers hybrid system. Legendary single-seaters. F1 Clienti will field more than ten cars that have made the history of the category, illustrating the last 30 years of Formula 1. Fans will be able to admire an F1-89, the first single-seater to be fitted with a semi-automatic gearbox on the wheel, a car that won on its debut in the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix with Nigel Mansell. Fans will be thrilled to see three cars from the Michael Schumacher era lap the track, two F2002s and one F2003-GA that won at Imola in 2002 and 2003. Among the most recent single-seaters there will be two F2007s belonging to Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa, one F2008 driven by Kimi and two 2011 F150° Italias belonging to Fernando Alonso. Programme. From Friday to Sunday the cars of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti will perform two sessions a day. Maranello cars are expected to be the big stars of the Motor Legend Festival, with Ferrari customers all set to enjoy the big crowds.