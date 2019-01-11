Ferrari stars in Birmingham

Presentation of Ferrari Challenge UK and Club Competizioni GT
Ferrari is out in force at Autosport International in Birmingham, presenting its two major innovations for 2019: the Ferrari Challenge United Kingdom
and Club Competizioni GT.
The stand.
Ferrari has its own stand in Hall 2, on the mezzanine floor, where it is displaying the 488 Challenge and a 488 GTE. The two cars have special liveries for the two new programmes that Ferrari is launching this season.
Ferrari Challenge UK.
Ferrari Challenge has not had a local series since the days of the Italian one. The Ferrari Challenge United Kingdom will now join the three continental championships (Europe
, North America
and Asia-Pacific
) in offering local fans and drivers the excitement of the world's most famous one-make championship. Competitors will need a National A License, while the car in use will obviously be the 488 Challenge, one of which is beautifully displayed in white with Union Jack on the bonnet and roof. The door carries a livery reminiscent of the classic London underground map, with the championship rounds taking the place of the stations. It starts on 25 April with the prologue at Brands Hatch, where the first race will be held on 18-19 May. Round two will be at Snetterton (22-23 June), round three at Croft (20-21 July) and round four at Silverstone on 21-22 September.
Club Competizioni GT.
The other programme presented in Birmingham is Club Competizioni GT, represented by a 488 GTE whose livery depicts all the stages of the first season of this new activity. The Club opens the doors of prestigious circuits to its members, supplementing the track experience with first-class hospitality. Twelve Ferrari models are eligible to take part in Club Competizioni GT, ranging from the F40 Competizione of 1989 to the 488 GTE and GT3 currently available to Ferrari racing customers. The calendar for the first year includes events at extraordinarily glamorous tracks such as Mugello, which will host the first meeting on 9 and 10 April, Indianapolis, Fuji and Vallelunga, the track just outside Rome. Club Competizioni GT will also take part in the 2019 Finali Mondiali Ferrari, which this year will be at Mugello.