Francorchamps, 12 May 2018 - A brilliant spring sun shone on Saturday for the Ferrari Racing Days at Spa-Francorchamps. The most important event of the Corse Clienti season sees the company's three main activities on track on the same weekend: the Ferrari Challenge Europe, F1 Clienti and the XX Programmes. Thousands of people. Good weather, along with a chance to admire almost 200 Ferrari cars, attracted thousands of fans to the Belgian circuit, with adults and children alike unable to resist the magic of the Prancing Horse. The stand with the entire range on display, along with the space housing the Ferrari 488 Pista, accompanied by the 488 GTE of MR Racing just back from the 6 Hours of Spa in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), thrilled the fans along with the parade of Ferrari road cars that literally invaded the track shortly after midday. F1 Clienti. Big crowds lined up in front of the garage with the Formula 1 cars that have made the history of the category, such as the F2007, winner of the world championship with Kimi Raikkonen, or the F2008 which won the world constructors' championship, not to mention the cars of the Michael Schumacher era, the most successful in Maranello's history. The fans who flocked to the circuit enjoyed the sound of the aspirated V10 and V8 power units, with engine rev speeds markedly higher than the current single-seaters. XX Programmes. The cars of the XX Programmes were equally impressive, with the FXX K and FXX K Evo attracting the eyes and ears of fans along with the 599XX and FXX. The expressions of the spectators as these cars created exclusively for the track thundered by said a lot about how special they are. Ferrari Challenge. The Ferrari Challenge, the world's most famous one-make series, then put on a great show with two races full of twists and turns. Local fans greeted the victory of Belgium's Florian Merckx in the Trofeo Pirelli, while in the Pirelli Am class Chris Froggatt won again, despite a drive-through penalty. In the Coppa Shell the laurels went to Eric Cheung and Alexander Nussbaumer. Tomorrow is the final day, with the Challenge races (at 2:15 pm and 4 pm), which will be preceded by the Ferrari show with Davide Rigon at the wheel of the Formula 1 car.