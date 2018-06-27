Gotemba – Ferrari Racing Days Fuji 2018, the long-awaited event of the Prancing Horse in Japan, will be held this weekend, from June 29 to July 1 at Fuji Speedway. For the first time in two years around 400 Ferrari cars along with many owners and fans will converge on the venue.

F1 Clienti and XX Programmes. The highlight of the event will be the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes session on track. Many singleseater will come to Japan from Italy, including the F1-89, the 412 T2, the all-winning F2004, the F2005, the title-winners F2007 and F2008, the F10, and the 150°Italia running on track as well as the closed wheels supercars FXX K and FXX-K EVO, 599XX and FXX.

Challenge APAC. The fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific, the most popular one-make series championship, will also be held with 43 taking part to the races. The number of Japanese drivers is likely to be 13, the largest ever, and is expected to further enhance the mood.

Parade. Iconic supercars for Cavallino Rampante such as the LaFerrari, LaFerrari Aperta, Enzo, F40, F50, F12tdf, 599 GTO, and GTO, will all be exhibited and participate in a parade. In addition, a special exhibition will be held for two highly valuable classic cars that have just been restored in Maranello: a 250 GT Berlinetta TdF and a 275 GT Berlinetta.

Ferrari 488 Pista. The Ferrari 488 Pista, the latest version of the special series of sports cars equipped with the V8 engine, which was just awarded the Engine of the Year 2018, will be unveiled for Japan in this event on Sunday.

J50. In 2016, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary since Ferrari was officially registered in Japan, the Maranello marque announced the creation of just ten units of the Ferrari J50 for Japanese customers only. During the Ferrari Racing Days, one of them that has just been delivered to the customer will be specially exhibited.