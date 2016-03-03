Challenge APAC series ready for first round
Tokyo, 4 March 2016 - With great anticipation, the Prancing Horse marque will make its return to the Suzuka Circuit at the Ferrari Racing Days Suzuka 2016. This 5.807 km circuit boasts a famous figure eight layout and holds a close connection within Ferrari’s racing history. When the circuit became the new home for Formula 1 in 1987, the first race here proved propitious for Ferrari, with Gerhard Berger taking the win in the F1-87. Ferrari Racing Days is one of the biggest events organised by Ferrari Japan every year with an impressive number of Ferraris expected to arrive with many Ferrari owners and tifosi. Together they will enter the fabulous world of Ferrari and kick off an entire weekend of festivities.
Another debut for the queen. The highlight of this event will be the debut of the Ferrari FXX K on a Japanese race track, which has just won the Gold Award
at the 2016 IF Design Awards ceremony in Munich. This laboratory car, based on Ferrari’s first hybrid model the LaFerrari, was officially unveiled in December 2014 during Finali Mondiali in Abu Dhabi and boasts extreme performance, total system output of 1,050 hp, and a maximum torque in excess of 900 Nm. The K in FXX K stands for KERS, Kinetic Energy Recovery System, used to maximize performance on the track.
Glorious singleseaters. F1 Clienti track activity of Formula1 cars F2001B (2001), F2003-GA (2003), and F10 (2010) will also be making an appearance. In addition, other track-only models, such as the FXX and 599XX will also be making demonstration runs, only available for viewing at this event. These programs are organised by Corse Clienti, the department that coordinates all the sporting activity involving Ferrari owners. The event will also feature supercar drives including LaFerraris, the iconic model of the Prancing Horse, as well as a display of exclusive Ferrari Classiche cars. The owners will enjoy various track sessions and experience their cars’ ultimate potential.
Challenge APAC ready to start. Ferrari Racing Days Suzuka 2016 will also host the first round of the world’s popular one-make racing series, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific. This season is expected to be exhilarating, with 34 of the best drivers to date set to participate including a record number of 9 Japanese drivers. All the champions of 2015 and new entries including Florian Merckx, third in Trofeo Pirelli 2015 in Europe, will put on a true racing spectacle on the fantastic track amidst a grandstand full of fans enthusiastically watching the intense races. Follow all the action as Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli APAC Race 1 of the weekend starts at 14.10 local time on Saturday and Race 2 will start at 13.00 local time on Sunday.
Social contest. To share the excitement of the event, #FerrariRacingDays SNS photo contest will be held. Participating is easy: just take a photo/video which describes your passion for “Ferrari Racing Days 2016”, and post on your Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #FerrariRacingDays. Five pairs will be chosen as winners and they will obtain ultimate prizes such as 2016 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix pair ticket. This action-packed weekend will be open to everyone including current owners and Ferrari fans to experience the world of Ferrari.