13 luglio 2017

Bowmanville, 12 July 2017 - The Ferrari Challenge North America and the powerful cars of the XX Programmes are raring and ready to offer excitement and spectacle at the North American edition of the Ferrari Racing Days this weekend on the Mosport Park track. Mega-horsepower. The FXX K, the hybrid car of the XX Programmes, is the most eagerly awaited car on a circuit that has hosted eight editions of the Formula One Grand Prix. A selection of these cars, which was first presented to the public at the 2014 Finali Mondiali, will be in action in Canada along with a few 599XXs and 599XX Evos, another two cars of this special Corse Clienti activity. The 599s deploy a sophisticated under-car air suction system to create something similar to the ground effect in Formula 1. Fassbender returns. The third round of the Ferrari Challenge North America, which will also take place at Mosport Park, sees the return to the Coppa Shell of Hollywood star, Michael Fassbender, who debuted at Laguna Seca where he picked up his first points. Dave Musial, who swept all before him at Montreal, tops the standings, one point ahead of Barry Zekelman and 15 in front of Karl Williams who shared the spoils in the first round of 2017. Trofeo Pirelli. Peter Ludwig has won three of the four Trofeo Pirelli races held so far, but Martin Fuentes is only 15 points behind after victory in Race-1 at Montreal. Wei Lu is third in the standings. The Pirelli Am class is led by Marc Muzzo, who after racing in Canada will fly to Europe to compete in the European series at the Paul Ricard. Brent Holden, winner of the first season race at Laguna Seca, lies in second 19 points adrift from the leader. Joe Rubbo tops the table among drivers racing the old 458 Challenge EVO on 45 points, but Oscar Paredes-Arroyo is just seven lengths behind. Programme. The Challenge and the test sessions of the special cars of the XX Programmes will begin on Friday. On Saturday Race-1 of the Trofeo Pirelli and the Trofeo Pirelli 458 takes place 2:45 pm followed, an hour later, by the Trofeo Pirelli Am and the Coppa Shell. On Sunday the Trophy Pirelli Am and Coppa Shell gets going at 2:05 pm while the Trofeo Pirelli e Trofeo Pirelli 458 starts at 3:05 pm local time.