Ferrari Racing Days call in at Fuji

From 30 June to 2 July, the Fuji International Speedway will play host to a new, eagerly awaited date with the exclusive programme intended for the most devoted of sport customers. With the Ferrari Racing Days, the Japanese circuit will stage the sixth round of the XX Programme season, dedicated to those who want to put themselves to the test on the track with the futuristic prototypes from the Maranello-based manufacturer, and F1 Clienti with the single-seaters that have made Prancing Horse racing history.

XX Programme. Two 599XX Evo and five FXX-K Evo are set to take part in the Fuji event. The FXX-K Evo, which was created in 2017 using experience acquired on the track, represents a further step forwards in R&D and performance, a car that is easily recognisable by the adoption of a fixed wing with a biplane profile on the rear axle that guarantees high downforce values. The 599XX Evo instead results from optimising the power and speed of the 599XX, with the adoption of side exhausts allowing the technicians to boost the engine power by 20 HP, to 750 HP. Together with other important improvements, this enabled the car to record the notable lap time of 1’15” on the Fiorano circuit.

F1 Clienti. There will be six historic Prancing Horse single-seaters in Japan, on the other hand. Among these, the most ‘mature’ example is the 412 T2 which with Jean Alesi in 1995 earned a single career Formula 1 win in the Canadian Grand Prix. In addition, the 1999 F399 test car of Michael Schumacher will be on the track at Fuji, plus the F2005 of Rubens Barrichello, the F2008 of Kimi Räikkönen in 2008 and the F10 of Felipe Massa that proved capable of picking up five podiums in the World Championship in 2010.

Schedule. The sessions on the track, which vary in length, will alternate for the two programmes, on both Friday 30 June, Saturday and Sunday 1 and 2 July.