Ferrari Racing Days at Spa close with victories for Tabacchi and Berg

The final day of the Ferrari Racing Days saw a repeat win for Trofeo Pirelli leader Emanuele Maria Tabacchi and a surprise triumph for rookie Ernst-Albert Berg in the Coppa Shell in the second races of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Spa-Francorchamps.

Trofeo Pirelli. With his seventh victory in 2020 and a failed start for his rival Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126), Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) looks in with a serious chance of the Trofeo Pirelli title with four races still to run at Misano. The Italian driver dominated at Spa-Francorchamps, crossing the finish line alone ahead of the Belgians Florian Merckx (Baron Motorsport) and John Wartique (Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg). The latter pair enjoyed a tremendous fight for the second step of the podium.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. The second race of the Belgian weekend witnessed another exciting duel between the category's leading pair, Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) and Matús Vyboh (Scuderia Praha). In another very intense finale, Vyboh repeatedly tried to overhaul his rival, the leader in the overall standings. However, as in Race-1, Paulsen held his nerve and his position with aplomb. Frederik Espersen (Baron Motorsport) was third under the chequered flag, doing well to get the better of a tenacious “AC” (Rossocorsa).

Coppa Shell. A well-deserved win for rookie Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg) confirmed his morning pole position and erased the disappointment of early retirement from Race-1. The German driver crossed the finish line ahead of Roger Grouwels (Race Art Kroymans) and reigning champion James Weiland (Rossocorsa), who again pulled off a valuable series of passes to finish on the podium.

Coppa Shell Am. Race-1 winner Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) had looked set to repeat the feat, but the last few minutes of the race disrupted the order of arrival. A contact with Guy Fawe (Scuderia FMA) sent the Austrian into a spin, leaving the way clear for “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing) to claim his second win of the season. The German was followed by Laurent De Meeus (H.R. Owen), who finally passed Matthias Moser (Scuderia Gohm) on the last corner of the final lap. Championship leader, “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) passed under the chequered flag in fourth, while Simoncic finished fifth.

Ferrari Racing Days. The third and final day of the Ferrari Racing Days saw appearances from the F1 Clienti single-seaters, including the 248 F1, the F2007, and the cars of the XX Programmes. The customers participating in these two exclusive Prancing Horse activities will meet again in two weeks at the Paul Ricard.

Programme. The 488 Challenge Evos of the European series will appear again on 26 and 27 September at Misano which will also host the Finali Mondiali in November. As usual, you can relive the Spa-Francorchamps races on Tuesday evening from 8pm on Sky Sport, channel 207.