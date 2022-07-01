Ferrari Racing Days 2022 at Suzuka Circuit

25 - 26 June, the first time in four years that the event has been held at Suzuka Circuit

More than 500 Ferraris and 1,000 Ferrari owners gathered from all over Japan

Demonstration run of legendary F1 cars and Ferrari FXX cars

'Road to Suzuka' Rally

Parade run on track to celebrate Ferrari's 75th anniversary

Ferrari Japan held its first FERRARI RACING DAYS 2022 in Japan in four years at the Suzuka Circuit on June 25 and 26. "If you can dream it, you can do it" all Ferrari stories began with Enzo Ferrai’s dream. This year, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari's founding – Ferrari Japan brought around 1,000 Ferrari owners to Suzuka and they immersed themselves in the Ferrari DNA.



F1 Clienti and FXX Owners fully enjoyed their dream cars on the Suzuka track by taking part in powerful demonstration runs. The F1 cars that converged on the venue included the F189, F10, and F2003GA that have competed in the championships of the past. The Ferrari XX programme takes extreme and special cars of FXX-K and 599XX onto the track at private events, the result of the most thorough technological research, overseen and managed by Ferrari engineers who, through ongoing data collection, pave the way for the development of solutions that will then be implemented in Ferrari production vehicles. There were also other activities for owners like the 'Family Drive' for beginners, 'Excite Drive' with more relaxed speed limits, and a 'Sports Drive' for experienced track drivers and others. A special display of Ferrari's new mid-rear engined berlinetta Spider, the Ferrari 296 GTS, which was unveiled to the Japanese media for the first time on 24 June ahead of FERRARI RACING DAYS 2022, and to clients over the weekend. The Ferrari 296 GTS was displayed at the event, symbolising the start of a new chapter in the Ferrari story.

Dream cars beyond the track - 'Road to Suzuka' rally, where owners gathered at the Racing Days venue with their Ferraris from all over the country. From Tokyo, 75 iconic Ferraris ranging from rare classics to the latest models set off for Suzuka.

On 26 June, a 75th anniversary parade was held, bringing together hundreds of Ferraris from all over Japan at the circuit, where a commemorative photo was taken at the end.

Other events included hot laps where visitors could experience circuit driving in a 488 Challenge Evo piloted by a professional driver, and an exhibition of current and pre-owned models such as the 812 Competizione, 296 GTB, SF90 Spider, Roma and Portofino M, the classic cars such as the F40 and 250 GT TdF, special limited series, the Monza SP1 and SP2, were also on display.

There was also an area dedicated to the 'Tailor Made Programme' that allows owners the freedom to customise each element of their Ferraris according to their unique personalities. A special 'Service Clinic' was also set up to give clients one-to-one consultations on the after-sales service for their cars.

The event was an opportunity to share the passion between Ferrari and owners, bonding Ferrari's core values, renewed their awareness of the heritage of beautiful styling and gave thought to the depth of history that Ferrari has moved through. It became an unforgettable summer weekend for Ferrari owners who filled the venue with Ferrari red.