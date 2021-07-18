Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 Congregate at Indianapolis

The Ferrari Racing Days weekend at Indianapolis marked the first gathering of owners of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 in North America. The centerpiece of the car is its engine, producing over 800hp from a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12. And as is the case for any barchetta, the Monza offers no roof or weather equipment, offering an incredible and visceral driving experience.

Over 10 examples of the Monza attended and enjoyed dedicated on-track lapping sessions to enjoy the incredible soundtrack and emotional driving experience of their cars. In fact, many of the Monzas clients are also competitors in the Ferrari Challenge series, meaning they were well familiar with the challenging layout of the famed road-course and could thus push their cars to the maximum.

