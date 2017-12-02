Ferrari drivers shine at the Bologna Motor Show

Maranello, 2 December 2017 – Antonio Giovinazzi was the highlight on the first day of the public opening of the Bologna Motor Show. Scuderia Ferrari’s third driver put on an exhibition with two shows at the wheel of a 2009 F60. The Italian pulled off some electrifying accelerations before pulling in to allow the mechanics of Scuderia Ferrari to execute a number of lightning fast pit stops. “It was great having the chance to drive a Ferrari Formula 1 car at the Motor Show. I remember when I used to visit the Motor Show with my father when I was a child, and it looks incredible now to be here for the enjoyment of so many tifosi and young motorsport lovers on the grandstands”, said Giovinazzi after his exhibition on the F60.

World champion. Massive crowds also greeted Alessandro Pier Guidi, the recent winner of the GT class of the World Endurance Championship. He performed at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse in which he secured the world title in Bahrain two weeks ago. The Italian won three races over the season: the 6 Hours of the Nurburgring, the 6 Hours of COTA and the 6 Hours of Fuji.

Fisichella, Rigon and Molina. The other three Ferrari drivers present at the Motor Show also received great support and appreciation. Giancarlo Fisichella, Davide Rigon and the Spaniard Miguel Molina put on a show at the wheel of the 488 GTE and in the cars of the XX Programmes, the 599XX and FXX K with over 1000 horsepower and hybrid technology derived from Formula 1.