Ferrari Challenge Wraps Up Epic Weekend in Montreal

Run under perfect conditions, Ferrari Challenge put on quite a show with an immense amount of action throughout the thirty car field. Picture perfect weather conditions that have been sustained throughout the Grand Prix weekend persisted to ensure that drivers were able to enjoy the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in ideal circumstances.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari of Westlake) led home Benjamin Hites (The Collection) in race 2, ultimately finishing four and a half seconds ahead of the young driver. The start proved decisive at the front of the Trofeo Pirelli category as Cooper was able to establish position going into turn 1 and then through the much slower turn 2. Further back, drama amongst Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) and James Weiland (Ferrari of San Francisco) ultimately resulted in Marc Muzzo claiming his first podium in 2019. The Canadian driver crossed the line with just a second and a half to spare.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) took his first win of the season in the Trofeo Pirelli AM category, crossing the line ten seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest). Neil Gehani leveraged a back up car to take the grid after his incident in race 1, and used it to good affect, earning another podium, this time by only eight tenths of a second over Jose Valera (Ferrari Ft. Lauderdale).

Coppa Shell. Drama at the start took pole sitter Mark Issa (Ferrari of Atlanta) out at the very start after he was a bit overenthusiastic. Mark’s adventure also cost Ziad Ghandour (Boardwalk Ferrari) who was eliminated from competition in the Trofeo Pirelli class. That left the door open for Claude Senhoreti (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) to return to the podium, but this time in the first place position. Claude also demonstrated excellent pace of his own, finishing in fifth overall, and nearly twenty seconds ahead of his nearest competitor in the Coppa Shell category, Dale Katechis (Miller Motorcars). Oscar Paredes Arroyo (Ferrari of Ft Lauderdale) completed the Coppa Shell podium.

Coppa Shell AM. Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari) took the win in race 2, beating out Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) and Gianni Grilli (Ferrari of Quebec) who rounded out the top three. The Coppa Shell AM category ultimately ended up quite strung out as Jay was able to fight amongst the Trofeo Pirelli Am category while Brad Horstmann was sandwiched by two drivers from Coppa Shell. Gianni Grilli also built quite a gap on Mark Davies (Wide World of Cars), who fell back to nearly ten seconds from Gianni by the time the checkered flag fell.

Schedule. Ferrari Challenge will return to the track on July 26, at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.