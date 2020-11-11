Five races on track for Ferrari Challenge UK 2021

Five British temples of speed will host the 2021 season of the Ferrari Challenge UK, which as always promises spectacle and excitement. As in 2020, the proceedings will kick off at Brands Hatch in Kent, which welcomes the opening round of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell from 14 to 16 May.

A month later, on 12 and 13 June, the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos will tackle the legendary Craner Curves of the Donington Park Circuit, on the edge of Sherwood Forest, before moving to Snetterton on 10 and 11 July for the third round of the season.

The last two rounds will have to wait until after the summer break. The fascinating and high-speed Silverstone circuit will host the fourth round from 17 to 19 September during the Ferrari Racing Days, while the last event of the season will take place at Oulton Park, on 1 and 2 October 2021.