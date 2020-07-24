Ferrari Challenge UK restart from Brands Hatch

The Ferrari Challenge UK will be one of the first motorsport events in the UK to welcome visitors through the gates following the suspension of motorsport activity due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Using both the historic Indy and GP circuits, there will be two races over the course of the weekend for visitors to enjoy. This year’s grid comprises of several new drivers as well as several who took part in the championship’s inaugural season last year, who are all excited to get behind the wheel of their Ferrari 488 Challenge. There is more racing action over the course of the weekend, with support coming from the Ferrari Owners’ Club GB Pirelli Ferrari formula classic series once again.
The 488 Challenge is the first turbo-charged model to race in the Ferrari Challenge series, and it is also the most powerful Ferrari Challenge car ever. The car is powered by a 670hp 3.9-litre V8 derived from the series production engine that has won several International Engine of the Year Awards. Thanks to extensive development of the car’s engine, aerodynamics and chassis, the 488 Challenge has achieved new levels of performance and driver involvement. In accordance with COVID-secure requirements, Brands Hatch will welcome day visitors with reduced capacities and a range of hygiene and safety measures will be in place. Please note, the paddock and pit lane will be closed to the public until further notice. All tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee admission. For more information, please visit: https://brandshatch.msv.com/bh-20-ferrari