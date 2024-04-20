Comments from the Race 1 at Brands Hatch

Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “I’m happy, I got away better at the start than I thought, got a good run and hopped along side Thomas Fleming. But Paddock Hill is a brave spot to try and go out around the outside so I tucked in behind him and just got my head down and into a bit of space. I’m delighted with how the first one went”.

John Dhillon, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “I am satisfied, because the two protagonists at the front are just that bit quicker than me, I’m trying to find those 2/3 tenths of race pace, which I couldn’t do. But overall, I will take that as third. I wanted to hopefully have a restart, because I was then on the back of Morrow. But obviously there was a big crash on the entrance of turn one, I hope the driver is ok. Also, there was a lot of fluid on the last turn, so I think they got to 75% of the race and then they red-flagged and put the chequered flag out, but overall, I’m happy. Tomorrow a new race. New track. Obviously the first three corners are the same and looking forward to that because of the grand prix circuit. You really need to be here whenever they open that circuit because it is just an amazing track”.

Robert Rees: winner in the Coppa Shell: