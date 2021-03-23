Ferrari Challenge UK 2021 Season start confirmed at Brands Hatch in May

Ferrari North Europe has confirmed that the Ferrari Challenge UK 2021 season will start at Brands Hatch on 14-16 May as originally planned. The racing activities will take place on the Brands Hatch Indy circuit on 14 & 15 May, and on the fabled Brand Hatch F1 GP circuit on Sunday 16 May as in 2020.

Further races take place throughout the year at Donington, Snetterton, and Oulton Park, with the event at Silverstone also being a Ferrari Racing Days event, with additional on-track action from the F1 Clienti and XX Programme. All events are also complimented by the Pirelli Ferrari formula classic racing series, organised and managed by the Ferrari Owners Club GB, one of the oldest Ferrari Owners clubs in the world.

The Ferrari Challenge UK is now in its 3rd year, and it remains the brand’s only racing series dedicated to a single market. New for the UK series in 2021 is the Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO which features an increase in the car’s overall performance and consistency in race conditions, as well as improved handling for even better feedback and driving pleasure. This is the only car eligible for the 2021 season.

Also new for 2021 is the option of drivers entering a single race at any race weekend, rather than only being able to enter for the full season. This provides added flexibility and makes the Ferrari Challenge UK more accessible for clients who want to race at specific circuits, or who cannot commit to the full season. Ferrari North Europe is also offering a special package for drivers who choose to enter the first round at Brands Hatch in May, and who then upgrade their participation to a full-season entry. Clients interested in these new packages should contact their official Ferrari dealer for further details.