Ferrari Challenge takes centre stage at FIA Motorsport Games

In partnership with the FIA, the SRO Motorsports Group has selected the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli as the one-make series championship for the next FIA Motorsport Games, which will run from 23 to 27 October in Valencia at the Ricardo Tormo circuit. The event, which debuted in 2019 in Rome, offers a distinctive format that unites all major motorsport disciplines, both real and virtual. In these “Motorsport Olympics”, a single driver represents each nation in each category.

Championship. The Ferrari Challenge is one of the most prestigious and enduring one-make series championships and the first to achieve continent-wide ISO 20121 certification for its sustainable event management system. For 32 years, the Ferrari Challenge has allowed young talents and gentleman drivers to compete on some of the world’s most iconic tracks. It includes two international series – Europe and North America – and national series in the UK and Japan. This year, competitors will take to the track at the wheel of the brand-new Ferrari 296 Challenge.

Car. Unveiled at the 2023 Ferrari Finali Mondiali, the 296 Challenge marks the championship’s first use of a six-cylinder engine and sets a new standard in performance and driving enjoyment. With over 234 hp per litre of specific power and a downforce of 870 kg at 250 km/h, it benefits from sophisticated technical solutions like the S-Duct. As is traditional, the 296 Challenge comes with Pirelli tyres specially developed for this model.

Format. The usual weekend format will adapt to the event’s schedule. The Qualifying Race and Medal Race follow the free practice sessions and will decide the gold, silver and bronze medallists.

Reactions. Andrea Mladosic, Head of Ferrari Challenge & Corso Pilota, expressed delight over the Ferrari Challenge’s selection as the representative one-make series within the FIA Motorsport Games: “We are very satisfied with this recognition because it testifies, once again, to the level of the Ferrari Challenge. I am confident that the fans will really appreciate the spectacle the races provide.”

Antonello Coletta, Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti, commented, “I thank SRO Motorsports Group and the FIA for selecting the Ferrari Challenge for this significant event. For over 30 years, our series has provided highly talented drivers, both men and women, who have made significant marks in the major GT car championships. It has also provided thousands of our sporting clients with a professional and familial environment, offering the perfect stage for their racing passion.”