Scarperia, 8 November - Erich Prinoth is the new Coppa Shell world champion. The Italian veteran avoided the many pitfalls of the Mugello track and steered clear of the incidents that marked the race. Plot twist. The two favourites and stars of the European season, Gautam Singhania and newly crowned champion Jacques Duyver (both Kessel Racing) were knocked out of the running in a collision right at the start with Thomas Loefflad (StileF Racing Team) who was forced to withdraw himself. The Indian served his drive-through penalty a few laps later, handing Prinoth the lead. Podium fight. A tight battle for the other two podium places developed behind Prinoth, involving Fons Scheltema, Rick Lovat, Kriton Lendoudis and Singhania. The Indian mounted a comeback right down to the final corner, when he overtook the Greek. However, in the end the top three spots went to three veterans, Prinoth, Scheltema and Lovat.