13 maggio 2016

Austin, 12 May 2016 – The Ferrari Challenge North America makes its return to the state-of-the-art Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, for the first time as a standalone race. Previous years saw the series competing here as a support race to the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix; however, the circuit will be painted red with Cavallinos and Ferrari horse power as the Corse Clienti takes full control. A colored field of 458 Challenge EVOs will prance through the long straightaways and traverse the 3.4-mile course in two 30-minute races this weekend. And although a very warm and humid terrain welcomed the drivers and teams, these conditions will not halt the exhilaration and performance that will ensue. Great entry list. With a vast field of 41 drivers racing this weekend, the entertainment is sure to delight. The 2015 North American champion, Emmanuel Anassis (Ferrari Quebec) will battle the grounds with his top contender Gregory Romanelli (The Collection) in the Trofeo Pirelli class. Ricardo Perez (Ferrari of Houston), the 2014 North American champion, also returns after missing the previous race in Sonoma last month. The unstoppable Steve Johnson (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) currently leads his Trofeo Pirelli Am class, but this matter will only entice his 12 other compatriots to follow his swift moves on the track. As for the Coppa Shell class, Joe Courtney (Miller Motor Cars) and Chris Cagnazzi (Ferrari of Long Island) continue to race one another for the top finish. Not only racing. A true showcase of Ferrari’s motorsports endeavors, the weekend also features a multitude of automotive attractions. The marque’s heritage will be exhibited with the famed 333 SP taking laps on track and a full representation of the supercars (288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari) will be on display. The latest F12tdf will be sitting beside it’s nomenclate, the 250 GT Tour de France in the expansive Ferrari corral. The weekend opens with two rounds of 2-hour practice sessions on Friday. Race 1 will wave green on Saturday, May 14 at 2:50 PM CDT. Sunday’s Race 2 will start at 2:00 PM CDT. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing.