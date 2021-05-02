Qualifying Complete for Sonoma Weekend

The North American leg of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli completed its second day of qualifying at Sonoma Raceway, again under the breezy but perfectly blue skies of Northern California.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) took both the Trofeo Pirelli pole and the overall pole position with a 1:39.913, the fastest lap time of the weekend thus far. Running only three laps, MacNeil did not have nearly the cushion he had on Saturday as Brad Horstmann in the Trofeo Pirelli AM2 category qualified only three tenths of a second behind.

Trofeo Pirelli AM1. Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) took pole position for the second race of the weekend at Sonoma Raceway with a 1:40.446, continuing his momentum from yesterday’s win. Every bit of momentum was needed for Potolicchio, however, as Neil Gehani (Continental Autosports) was only five one-hundredths of a second behind. Yesterday’s pole sitter Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft Lauderdale) was only able to manage third for the second race of the weekend.

Trofeo Pirelli AM2. Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) took a fabulous pole in the Trofeo Pirelli AM2 category with a 1:40.254, only three tenths behind MacNeil’s overall pole time and over a second ahead of his nearest competitor in class, John Megrue (Ferrari of Long Island) who claimed second with a 1:41.412. Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took third in the category in an incredibly tight group as he was three hundredths behind Megrue but only three thousandths ahead of yesterday’s winner Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari).

Coppa Shell. Chris Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) led the way in Coppa Shell with a 1:42.094, besting yesterday’s race winner Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) by half of a second. Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) had a bit of a messy session but ultimately put the lap together to qualify third with a 1:42.758.

Coppa Shell AM. Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari of Quebec) took pole once again in his first weekend of Challenge competition with an emphatic statement lap of 1:42.758, besting his nearest competitor, Brett Jacobson (Ferrari of Austin) by just over a second. Franck Ruimy (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) claimed third in the morning qualifying session.