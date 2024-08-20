Ferrari Challenge Is Sonoma Bound

The West Coast once again welcomes Ferrari Challenge North America, this time for a round of racing at Sonoma Raceway.

This is the second trip that the series has taken to California this year, after visiting WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in May. Sonoma is penultimate event Stateside for Ferrari Challenge ahead of Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September. While Indianapolis hosts the 2024 finale for the 488 Challenge Evo classes, the 296 Challenge classes will conclude their season at the Finali Mondiali in Imola this October.

70 Years of Ferrari in America.

Sonoma Raceway, located in the heart of Northern California’s wine country, has been a staple on the Ferrari Challenge calendar every year since 2021, and for an additional five years in the mid-2010s.

The round also takes place on the heels of the 2024 Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach, which highlighted 70 Years of Ferrari in North America. Seventy stunning cars were on display to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first Ferrari dealership opening in the United States, a number that has exploded in the years since from coast-to-coast.

Championship Battle Status.

The 296 Challenge Trofeo Pirelli class remains without a clear favorite as Dylan Medler (The Collection) and Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) are tied atop the standings with 243 points, and Matias Perez Companc (Ferrari of Central Florida) lurks in third place just five points behind. David Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) is also within range at 229 points.

In Trofeo Pirelli Am, Tony Davis (Continental AutoSports) continues to creep into the strong lead that Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle) once held. Cook has four wins to his name in 2024, while Davis has won three of the last four races to narrow the gap to 10 points behind his rival.

In the Coppa Shell class, Eric Marston (Ferrari of Westlake) has surged midseason with five wins in the last six races to cruise to a 32-point lead in the championship fight. His next closest competitors are Chuck Whittal (Ferrari of Central Florida) with 230 points and Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) with 222 points. In the Coppa Shell Am class, it’s a similar situation for Roger Monteforte (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) who has six consecutive podiums, including four wins. Monteforte holds a lead of 29 points over Steve Check (Ferrari of Rancho Mirage).

Sonoma Raceway marks the penultimate round for the 488 Challenge Evo classes, which wrap up their 2024 season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month. Massimo Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) chases an undefeated season in the Trofeo Pirelli class, having gone six-for-six thus far in both wins and pole positions. In the Coppa Shell class, Matthew Dalton (Ferrari of Long Island) and Gerdas Venslovas (Continental AutoSports) are tied for the title at 191 points apiece.

Schedule.

Green flag action begins for Ferrari Challenge North America on Saturday afternoon. Trofeo Pirelli is first to go at 3:50 p.m. ET (12:50 p.m. local time), followed by Coppa Shell at 4:40 p.m. and 488 Challenge Evo at 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Coppa Shell runs the first race of the day at 4:35 p.m. with Trofeo Pirelli at 5:25 p.m. and 488 Challenge Evo at 6:15 p.m.

All Ferrari Challenge races will stream live on the Ferrari YouTube channel and FerrariRaces.com.