28 aprile 2018

Silverstone, 28 April 2018 – Vladimir Hladik, Alexander Nussbaumer, Bjorn Grossmann and Chris Froggatt, all driving the 488 Challenge, were the winners of the first day of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Silverstone, the second round of the 2018 season. Coppa Shell. The day’s racing kicked off with the Coppa Shell, which started behind the Safety Car due to rain. This proved wise as demonstrated by poleman Jean-Claude Saada who spun with the 488 Challenge of Rossocorsa due to cold tyres, nullifying his great effort from the morning. Vladimir Hladik, an expert in wet, took first. As soon as the Safety Car was back in the pit lane, the Baron Service team driver set a pace of his own, gaining seconds on Manuela Gostner (Ineco-MP Racing), who in turn was just ahead of Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and Christophe Hurni (Team Zenith Sion-Lausanne). Hladik's lead never seemed in danger, not even when his nearest challengers outpaced him in their fight for podium positions. The Czech driver's mastery of the race was evident on the last lap when, despite lapping Agata Smolka, he set the fastest lap time of 2:25:829. The fight for the podium concluded on the final lap when the experienced Scheltema, in his 196th Ferrari Challenge race, took advantage of Smolka's lapping to pass Manuela Gostner. The Italian girl managed to stave off attacks from Hurni to stay in third for a well-deserved first career podium. Shell Am. The Shell Am Cup class race was much more straightforward, with Alexander Nussbaumer winning a first career pole position with the 488 Challenge of Formula Racing, after which he stayed ahead of the pack and also set the fastest time in sector 3. Behind him on the podium were Ingvar Mattsson, winner in Race-1 at Mugello in the Scuderia Autoropa car, and Giuseppe Ramelli in the Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing 488 Challenge. Trofeo Pirelli. The Trofeo Pirelli race took place in the second part of the afternoon. This race also started behind the Safety Car with Bjorn Grossmann and Nicklas Nielsen who, like at Mugello, took an easy lead over the rest of the group. Only this time it was the German of Octane 126 who led from start to finish, ahead of the Dane from Formula Racing, although the latter clocked up the fastest lap in a final attempt to overcome his rival. Third place went to Rossocorsa’s Enzo Potolicchio, for his 15th career podium in the Ferrari Challenge. Pirelli Am. The Pirelli Am saw an all-British battle with championship leader Chris Froggatt successfully passing his compatriot and Ferrari GB teammate, Jack Brown at the start and then holding onto first position throughout. Third place went to Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) ahead of John Sawbridge, another home driver. Sunday’s programme is the same, with races at 1:20 pm and 3:50 pm. [playlist4me id="e448683d-38a7-441f-8ad7-2a7bba218508"]