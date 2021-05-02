Gatting wins again, Paulet triumphs in AM

Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) completed a perfect weekend by making it two wins in two races in the Ferrari Challenge at Spielberg. After pole position and victory on Saturday, the Danish champion repeated the feat on day two, with a second pole and second win, to move into the lead in the overall standings. In the Am class, championship leader Sergio Paulet (Santogal Madrid - MST Team) won the second round on the Austrian track.

Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 got off to a roaring start with John Wartique (FML - D2P) bursting into the lead, with Matùš Výboh (Scuderia Praha) second. Behind them, Michelle Gatting and Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) tried to recover, surprised by the Belgian driver's blistering start. In the Am class, a combative Arno Dalhmeyer (Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx) took the lead from polesitter Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing), who was also passed by Marco Pulcini (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) and Sergio Paulet.

After the Safety Car came out because of a contact at the back, two pairs led the race, fighting thrilling and prolonged duels. Having shaken off Matùš Výboh, Michelle Gatting went in direct pursuit of Wartique, while the Scuderia Praha driver also had to fend off Luka Nurmi's spirited comeback attempt. With 10 minutes to go, the Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx driver got the better of Wartique with a precise passing move on the braking section of the home straight. Then, with only three minutes left, the young Finn Luka Nurmi overcame the strenuous resistance of Výboh to secure third place, which he held down to the chequered flag, behind Wartique in second, and a fantastic Michelle Gatting, who triumphed again at Spielberg.

In the Am class, after the changes at the start of the race, Sergio Paulet took and held on to the class lead, unsuccessfully challenging Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) for fifth overall. His win further consolidates his leadership in the overall standings after the first two rounds of the Ferrari Challenge. A solid Christian Brunsborg finished in second behind the Spaniard, while Marco Pulcini took the third stop of the podium, having overcome Arno Dahlmeyer at the end. Fifth position went to Oliver Plassmann (Ulrich Frankfurt).