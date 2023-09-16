Victories at Spa for Donno and Grouwels. Engstler and Sartingen first 2023 champions

Coppa Shell. Starting from pole thanks to a time of 2’25”394 in qualifying, Roger Grouwels played safe as he kept the lead in a race complicated by light rain early on and the entry of two Safety Cars after collisions from which the drivers emerged unhurt. The Dutchman was first under the chequered flag, earning the extra point for the best lap time of 2’29”392. Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) finished runner-up, ahead of Axel Sartingen, whose third place, when added to five previous wins, four pole positions and four fastest laps, sealed the 2023 title.

Motohiko Isozaki scored his second victory of the season in the Coppa Shell Am. With the points also gained from pole position and the fastest lap in the race, he moved into the overall lead ahead of Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing), who was forced out of the running in the early stages. Others who exited prematurely were Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing) and Matthias Moser (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) following a collision that cost Josep Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile) a 25-second penalty. Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa – Pellin Racing) in second place, and Tommy Lindroth (Gohm - Baron Motorsport) in third completed the day’s podium.

Schedule. Tomorrow, Sunday, 17 September, day two of racing at Spa-Francorchamps will see the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars take to the track at 9 a.m. for Trofeo Pirelli qualifying, with Race-2 at 2 p.m. The second Coppa Shell time trials are at 10.40 a.m., with the start of the second Belgian race at 5.20 p.m.