Scarperia, 30 April 2016 - Erich Prinoth, Bjorn Grossmann and Sam Smeeth dominated the first day of the Round 2 of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in the beautiful setting of Mugello. Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell kicked off Saturday's programme with a number of exciting duels. Erich Prinoth kept the lead at the start in front of Thomas Loefflad (StileF Squadra Corse) while Tani Hanna (Motor Service) took third ahead of Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Jean-Claude Saada (Rossocorsa) and Eric Cheung (Motor Service). Loefflad attempted to overtake the Ineco MP-Racing team driver and recorded the fastest lap but the Italian countered his attacks, beating the German who had an eye on the championship notching up 15 important points to consolidate his lead in the standings. Third place saw a big fight between Hanna and Scheltema who managed to overtake on lap 7. Soon the Lebanese Motor Service driver also found himself under pressure from Saada. The US driver attacked the first corner and clipped Hanna, putting him out of the race. In the closing laps Saada caught up with Scheltema but failed to pull past him. Cheung took fifth in his 100th race in the 458 Challenge. Prinoth also won the Gentlemen's Cup while the victory in the Ladies Cup went to Corinna Gostner (Ineco MP-Racing). Trofeo Pirelli. Race-1 of the Trofeo Pirelli in the afternoon was quite a show. At the start Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa) promptly jumped ahead of his teammate Marcello Puglisi to slip into the first corner behind Bjorn Grossmann. The pair locked horns in the early laps although the Octane 126 driver put in the fastest lap to extend his lead by a few metres. Lap 10 provided an unexpected twist, with Baron suffering technical trouble that compromised the performance of his 458 Challenge EVO forcing him to give way to Puglisi. David Gostner, a little behind, realised that a podium finish was possible. The Ineco-MP Racing driver pushed and caught Baron but lost time running out into the gravel. He managed to overtake on the final lap but with the 4th place the Austrian retained his championship lead. Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa Pellin-Racing) and Jan Danis were involved in a fight for 5th which led to an accident with the Slovak Scuderia Praha coming off worst. Pirelli Am. The Trofeo Pirelli Am race was more straightforward. Sam Smeeth (Stratstone Ferrari) set off quickest from pole to extend his lead over John Farano, while Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) and Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing) came into contact and put themselves out of the running. Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) took third. The races will be held at the same times on Sunday, with the Coppa Shell at 12:35 pm and the Trofeo Pirelli at 3:20 pm.