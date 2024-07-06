Winners' comments from Race-1 in Portimão

In the second consecutive Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli event on Iberian soil, drivers faced off on the Portimão circuit in Portugal’s Algarve region. The races were thrilling across all classes, with notable victories by Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) in the Trofeo Pirelli, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Manuela Gostner (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) in the Coppa Shell, and Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) in the Coppa Shell Am. Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) claimed victory in the Trofeo Pirelli 488.

We gathered the insights from the winners of the first races of the weekend. Luca Ludwig recounted the key moments of his race, particularly his decisive overtake against Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing). Claus Zibrandtsen expressed gratitude to his team for their hard work and celebrated his debut victory at Portimão. Meanwhile, Zois Skrimpias shared his immense satisfaction and elaborated on his winning race strategy.

