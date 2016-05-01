01 maggio 2016

Scarperia, 1 May 2016 – Thomas Loefflad, Bjorn Grossmann and Sam Smeeth dominated the second day of Round 2 of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in the beautiful setting of Mugello. Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell opened the programme again on Sunday, rewarding the fans with a thrilling show. At the start championship leader Thomas Loefflad (StileF Squadra Corse) overtook poleman Tani Hanna (Motor Service), while Erich Prinoth slipped past two cars on the outside at turn 1 to begin a wonderful comeback after a difficult qualifying session. The Safety Car came on the track a little later when Murat Ruhi Cuhadaroglu was involved in a frightening accident. Luckily the 458 Challenge EVO is a very safe car and so the Turkish Kessel Racing driver escaped with just a scare. The race resumed 16 minutes from the end with Loefflad opening the gap on Hanna at the restart. Prinoth overtook Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and then Jean-Claude Saada (Rossocorsa). Then three laps later Leonardo Baccarelli (CDP) had to make way for the Ineco-MP Racing driver who secured a podium finish. Behind him, Scheltema and Saada clashed with the Dutchman suffering a drive-through penalty. This was Loefflad's third victory in four races in front of Hanna and Prinoth, the latter winner of the Gentlemen's Cup. Corinna Gostner earned her second consecutive win in the Ladies Cup. Trofeo Pirelli. In the afternoon Race-2 of the Trofeo Pirelli was quite a show right from the start. The leaders turned the first corner unscathed with Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) ahead of Philipp Baron and Marcello Puglisi (both Rossocorsa) while John Farano span on the track after a contact eith another car spreading panic among the group. Andrea Benenati hit a barrier to avoid the Canadian and had to retire. Grossmann opened a gap over the rivals lapping in 1:54:032 gradually pulling away from championship leader Baron who in turn kept Puglisi well under control. The trio finished in that order while Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa Pellin-Racing) came fourth, his best result of the season. Pirelli Am. Sam Smeeth again totally dominated the Trofeo Pirelli Am. No one threatened the Stratstone Ferrari team driver, while Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) came second after fighting with Andreas Segler (StileF Squadra Corse) for a few laps. Then the German made a mistake and ended up at the back, clearing the way first for Peter Knoflach (Kessel Racing) and then Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) for the last podium step. The Italian handled his 458 Challenge EVO well over the final laps, holding off John Farano who mounted a great comeback after his problem at the start.