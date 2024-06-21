Ferrari Challenge Europe from Jerez to the world. Where to watch via streaming and TV

The third round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe heads to Spain for the first of three events by the Mediterranean Sea. Portimão and Le Castellet will follow before the August break. Not only will the public watch the championship in the stands, but the event will also receive media exposure via TV and streaming coverage over the weekend. Please note that the qualifying sessions and races will be live on the Ferrari YouTube channel with English commentary and free access.

In Italy, Sky Italia will broadcast all the races on Saturday and Sunday on the Sky Sport Max channel (205). In the UK, the same satellite platform will broadcast on Sky Sports F1 on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Sunday’s races will air at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. In Germany, Sky Sport F1 will provide delayed broadcasts over the following days.

All races in France, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia will be broadcast live on DAZN as they are in the host country, Spain. In Finland, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, and Norway, the public can follow the exploits of their country’s many drivers on ViaPlay.

Not just Europe. The Prancing Horse championship will also receive extensive coverage outside Europe: in the USA, races will be broadcast live, free of charge on Speedsport1 TV; in Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand on BeIN; and South Korea, on DAZN. There will also be coverage in China via streaming and social media.