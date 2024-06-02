Altoè’s encore at Balaton. First win for Ritzi

On day two at the Balaton Park Circuit, Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) won again in the Trofeo Pirelli at the wheel of the new 296 Challenge after his victory yesterday on his Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe debut. Andreas Ritzi (CDP – D&C Racing) scored his first victory in the Coppa Shell on the new Hungarian circuit in the presence of the Prancing Horse’s 499P official driver, Nicklas Nielsen, who was the Race Advisor for round two of the championship. Marco Zanasi (CDP - Pinetti Motorsport) claimed victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, and Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM) in the Coppa Shell Am. Finally, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) recorded another win in the Trofeo Pirelli 488.
Trofeo Pirelli. Giacomo Altoè took the lead with a winning spurt over the first few corners, overtaking poleman Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing). The young Italian successfully held off his rivals, gradually extending his lead until the chequered flag. Luca Engstler (Gohm Motorsport - Engstler), who replaced his father Ernst on the Hungarian weekend, climbed the third step of the podium behind the runner-up Baron. Thanks in part to the bonus point for the best race time of 1’34”466, Altoè moves into third place in the overall standings, led by Hungarian driver Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa), two points ahead of Baron.
An Italian also claimed the winner’s laurels in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. The fastest qualifier, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), ended up in the gravel in the early laps and left the race prematurely. Marco Zanasi then took the lead, holding off his pursuers’ comeback attempts down to the finish line. Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), who set the best time in his class of 1’35”626, finished second, while yesterday’s winner, Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), was third. Viol now tops the standings by two points over Zanasi and 16 ahead of Morrow.
Coppa Shell. Andreas Ritzi claimed his first Ferrari Challenge win in a thrilling race where Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) crossed the finish line first but received a five-second penalty for overrunning the track limits. The Frenchman, who clocked the fastest lap in qualifying and the race, in 1’36”161, finished second ahead of John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham). Hassid remains in first place in the standings, with an 11-point advantage over Dhillon and 17 over Tibor Valint.
It was a tight battle for the entire 30 minutes of the Coppa Shell Am race, which ended with a twist due to a simultaneous exit in the final laps by Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) and Shintaru Akatsu (Ineco), who were contending for the top with Zois Skrimpias. Neither driver was hurt. Starting from pole position, Skrimpias retained the lead and secured his second win of the season. Behind him was yesterday’s winner, Eric Cheung (Formula Racing), followed by Mutlu Tasev (Emil Frey Racing). Akatsu nevertheless received the bonus point for the best lap time in class. With the weekend’s results, Skrimpias moves to the top of the standings, ahead of Levy on 11 points and König on 15 points.
Trofeo Pirelli 488. Fabrizio Fontana dominated the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo class. Starting from pole position, the Italian also crossed the finish line with the best lap time in his class, ahead of Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) and Niels Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), who traded places on the podium from Race 1.
Next round. The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe drivers will return to the track from 20 to 23 June at the Jerez circuit in Spain.