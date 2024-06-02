Altoè’s encore at Balaton. First win for Ritzi

Trofeo Pirelli. Giacomo Altoè took the lead with a winning spurt over the first few corners, overtaking poleman Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing). The young Italian successfully held off his rivals, gradually extending his lead until the chequered flag. Luca Engstler (Gohm Motorsport - Engstler), who replaced his father Ernst on the Hungarian weekend, climbed the third step of the podium behind the runner-up Baron. Thanks in part to the bonus point for the best race time of 1’34”466, Altoè moves into third place in the overall standings, led by Hungarian driver Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa), two points ahead of Baron.

An Italian also claimed the winner’s laurels in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. The fastest qualifier, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), ended up in the gravel in the early laps and left the race prematurely. Marco Zanasi then took the lead, holding off his pursuers’ comeback attempts down to the finish line. Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing), who set the best time in his class of 1’35”626, finished second, while yesterday’s winner, Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), was third. Viol now tops the standings by two points over Zanasi and 16 ahead of Morrow.